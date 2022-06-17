No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) performance over the last week is recorded -16.95%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) on June 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $85.00, plunging -11.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.21 and dropped to $76.22 before settling in for the closing price of $86.87. Within the past 52 weeks, SMG’s price has moved between $84.01 and $198.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 14.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.20%. With a float of $40.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2400 employees.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 5,864,220. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $97.74, taking the stock ownership to the 261,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP and CCO sold 17,500 for $98.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,722,363. This insider now owns 9,760 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.75) by $0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 17.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.16, a number that is poised to hit 2.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Looking closely at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.29.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.68. However, in the short run, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.45. Second resistance stands at $88.33. The third major resistance level sits at $91.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.35 billion based on 55,392K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,925 M and income totals 512,500 K. The company made 1,678 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 276,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.