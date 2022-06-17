Now that Rent-A-Center Inc.’s volume has hit 1.83 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 16, 2022, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) opened at $22.42, lower -12.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.58 and dropped to $20.35 before settling in for the closing price of $23.47. Price fluctuations for RCII have ranged from $22.70 to $67.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 9.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.90% at the time writing. With a float of $53.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14290 employees.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rent-A-Center Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22, was worth 24,985. In this transaction Director of this company bought 962 shares at a rate of $25.98, taking the stock ownership to the 74,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 40,000 for $27.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,083,200. This insider now owns 607,978 shares in total.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.50% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s (RCII) raw stochastic average was set at 0.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.90 in the near term. At $23.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.44.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Key Stats

There are currently 59,143K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,583 M according to its annual income of 134,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,160 M and its income totaled -4,240 K.