PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) with a beta value of 1.87 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2022, with PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) stock priced at $21.00, down -30.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.39 and dropped to $16.22 before settling in for the closing price of $23.98. PRG’s price has ranged from $23.67 to $52.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $53.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2023 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.76, operating margin of +12.45, and the pretax margin is +12.26.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 107,775. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $43.11, taking the stock ownership to the 21,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $42.89, making the entire transaction worth $107,225. This insider now owns 17,257 shares in total.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.57 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.10 while generating a return on equity of 29.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PROG Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

Looking closely at PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, PROG Holdings Inc.’s (PRG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.26. However, in the short run, PROG Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.90. Second resistance stands at $23.23. The third major resistance level sits at $25.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.56.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 941.84 million, the company has a total of 54,043K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,678 M while annual income is 243,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 710,460 K while its latest quarter income was 27,140 K.