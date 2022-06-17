Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,408 M

June 16, 2022, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) trading session started at the price of $3.10, that was -8.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.125 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. A 52-week range for RYAM has been $3.08 – $8.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 10.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.90%. With a float of $61.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.41) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

The latest stats from [Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RYAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was superior to 0.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.23. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.51.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

There are 63,849K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 191.49 million. As of now, sales total 1,408 M while income totals 66,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 351,720 K while its last quarter net income were -24,850 K.