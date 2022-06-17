Recent developments with Kopin Corporation (KOPN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.18 cents.

A new trading day began on June 16, 2022, with Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) stock priced at $1.10, down -7.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $1.0201 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. KOPN’s price has ranged from $1.05 to $10.13 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -182.00%. With a float of $81.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.14, operating margin of -30.16, and the pretax margin is -29.21.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Kopin Corporation is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 101,034. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.05, taking the stock ownership to the 120,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s Strategic Business Officer sold 19,977 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $139,839. This insider now owns 162,500 shares in total.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -29.42 while generating a return on equity of -39.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -182.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kopin Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Kopin Corporation’s (KOPN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4947, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5131. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1066 in the near term. At $1.1733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2165. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9535. The third support level lies at $0.8868 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 102.81 million, the company has a total of 91,914K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 45,670 K while annual income is -13,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,580 K while its latest quarter income was -1,370 K.