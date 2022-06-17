Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) average volume reaches $1.53M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) kicked off on June 16, 2022, at the price of $12.25, down -12.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.41 and dropped to $11.515 before settling in for the closing price of $13.46. Over the past 52 weeks, SBH has traded in a range of $12.71-$23.39.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -0.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 112.70%. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.78, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +8.39.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 381,645. In this transaction SVP & President, Sally Beauty of this company sold 21,489 shares at a rate of $17.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 2,901 for $21.00, making the entire transaction worth $60,921. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.19 while generating a return on equity of 161.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.90% during the next five years compared to 7.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.5 million, its volume of 1.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.27 in the near term. At $12.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.48.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.32 billion has total of 107,001K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,875 M in contrast with the sum of 239,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 911,390 K and last quarter income was 46,810 K.