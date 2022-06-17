SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) plunged -4.12 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 16, 2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) opened at $56.29, lower -4.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.30 and dropped to $54.59 before settling in for the closing price of $57.59. Price fluctuations for SSNC have ranged from $56.56 to $84.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.60% at the time writing. With a float of $222.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.80 million.

In an organization with 24900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.95, operating margin of +25.03, and the pretax margin is +20.53.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 2,513. In this transaction Director of this company bought 31 shares at a rate of $81.05, taking the stock ownership to the 61,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO sold 280,000 for $68.85, making the entire transaction worth $19,276,880. This insider now owns 31,461,624 shares in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.3 million. That was better than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SSNC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.68. However, in the short run, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.15. Second resistance stands at $57.08. The third major resistance level sits at $57.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.73.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Key Stats

There are currently 254,781K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,051 M according to its annual income of 800,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,295 M and its income totaled 172,100 K.