TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) kicked off at the price of $1.03: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 16, 2022, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) opened at $1.13, lower -11.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1391 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Price fluctuations for TMC have ranged from $1.07 to $15.39 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -174.30% at the time writing. With a float of $82.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.07 million.

The firm has a total of 31 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 3,997,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,625,000 shares at a rate of $2.46, taking the stock ownership to the 45,705,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Director bought 460,000 for $2.21, making the entire transaction worth $1,016,600. This insider now owns 44,080,976 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -86.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TMC the metals company Inc., TMC], we can find that recorded value of 1.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5714, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8731. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1127. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1955. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2518. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9736, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9173. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8345.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

There are currently 226,781K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 251.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -141,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -21,120 K.