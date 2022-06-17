Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) with a beta value of 0.43 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) on June 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.22, soaring 40.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.64 and dropped to $2.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Within the past 52 weeks, VIVK’s price has moved between $1.39 and $12.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 12.90%. With a float of $11.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 25 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -130.90, operating margin of -636.32, and the pretax margin is -799.77.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vivakor Inc. is 27.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 944. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 320 shares at a rate of $2.95, taking the stock ownership to the 4,190,601 shares.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -503.86 while generating a return on equity of -23.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Trading Performance Indicators

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00

Technical Analysis of Vivakor Inc. (VIVK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.18 million, its volume of 6.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Vivakor Inc.’s (VIVK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 215.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7400. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.3700 in the near term. At $4.2500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.8600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3900.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.12 million based on 15,039K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,088 K and income totals -5,484 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -601 K in sales during its previous quarter.