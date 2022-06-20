$112.53K in average volume shows that Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) is heading in the right direction

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.25, soaring 4.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.1995 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Within the past 52 weeks, SERA’s price has moved between $1.15 and $15.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -76.40%. With a float of $26.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 115 employees.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sera Prognostics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 9,600. In this transaction General Counsel of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 8,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,725 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $3,297. This insider now owns 62,860 shares in total.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) Trading Performance Indicators

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 377.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA)

Looking closely at Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 84116.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sera Prognostics Inc.’s (SERA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8503, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.4951. However, in the short run, Sera Prognostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3135. Second resistance stands at $1.3570. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4140. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2130, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1560. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1125.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.71 million based on 30,898K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80 K and income totals -35,010 K. The company made 40 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.