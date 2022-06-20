-14.38% percent quarterly performance for Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 17, 2022, Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) opened at $66.55, higher 0.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.625 and dropped to $66.30 before settling in for the closing price of $65.86. Price fluctuations for LKFN have ranged from $56.06 to $85.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.30% at the time writing. With a float of $24.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 567 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lakeland Financial Corporation is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 50,806. In this transaction Director of this company bought 755 shares at a rate of $67.29, taking the stock ownership to the 26,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 282 for $72.55, making the entire transaction worth $20,460. This insider now owns 26,213 shares in total.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +40.23 while generating a return on equity of 14.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.15 million, its volume of 0.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Lakeland Financial Corporation’s (LKFN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.30 in the near term. At $68.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.65.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) Key Stats

There are currently 25,346K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 237,940 K according to its annual income of 95,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 58,720 K and its income totaled 23,640 K.