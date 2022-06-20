8.18% volatility in UpHealth Inc. (UPH) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 17, 2022, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) trading session started at the price of $0.51, that was -0.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5562 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. A 52-week range for UPH has been $0.52 – $7.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -502.50%. With a float of $68.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 882 employees.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UpHealth Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of UpHealth Inc. is 34.60%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 59,067. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 17,382 shares at a rate of $3.40, taking the stock ownership to the 7,647,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 12,618 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $43,101. This insider now owns 7,629,702 shares in total.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -502.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UpHealth Inc. (UPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UpHealth Inc. (UPH)

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, UpHealth Inc.’s (UPH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0401. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5475 in the near term. At $0.5749, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5937. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5013, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4825. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4551.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Key Stats

There are 143,840K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 75.20 million. As of now, sales total 123,800 K while income totals -340,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 35,970 K while its last quarter net income were -17,450 K.