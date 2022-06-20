$88.93K in average volume shows that Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) stock priced at $9.49, up 0.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.49 and dropped to $9.17 before settling in for the closing price of $9.32. ALTG’s price has ranged from $9.20 to $17.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.20%. With a float of $25.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.36 million.

The firm has a total of 2250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of Alta Equipment Group Inc. is 20.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 26,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $10.46, taking the stock ownership to the 38,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.73, making the entire transaction worth $107,284. This insider now owns 68,571 shares in total.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alta Equipment Group Inc., ALTG], we can find that recorded value of 69960.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 79328.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s (ALTG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.65. The third major resistance level sits at $9.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.86.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 302.52 million, the company has a total of 32,454K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,213 M while annual income is -20,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 331,700 K while its latest quarter income was -1,200 K.