Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Athira Pharma Inc.’s (ATHA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

On June 17, 2022, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) opened at $8.28, higher 6.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.9983 and dropped to $8.13 before settling in for the closing price of $8.10. Price fluctuations for ATHA have ranged from $7.56 to $19.01 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.90% at the time writing. With a float of $35.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.59 million.

The firm has a total of 34 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Athira Pharma Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 104,880. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $13.11, taking the stock ownership to the 8,315 shares.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.55) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Athira Pharma Inc., ATHA], we can find that recorded value of 0.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Athira Pharma Inc.’s (ATHA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.44. The third major resistance level sits at $9.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.29.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Key Stats

There are currently 37,636K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 304.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -54,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -20,980 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) with a beta value of 0.74 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.56, soaring 0.84% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that Vail Resorts Inc.’s volume has hit 0.39 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
June 17, 2022, Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) trading session started at the price of $221.79, that was 3.25% jump from the session before....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) volume hitting the figure of 0.48 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE: GPI) stock priced at $160.00, up 4.52% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam