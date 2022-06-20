A look at Athira Pharma Inc.’s (ATHA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 17, 2022, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) opened at $8.28, higher 6.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.9983 and dropped to $8.13 before settling in for the closing price of $8.10. Price fluctuations for ATHA have ranged from $7.56 to $19.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.90% at the time writing. With a float of $35.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.59 million.

The firm has a total of 34 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Athira Pharma Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 104,880. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $13.11, taking the stock ownership to the 8,315 shares.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.55) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Athira Pharma Inc., ATHA], we can find that recorded value of 0.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Athira Pharma Inc.’s (ATHA) raw stochastic average was set at 15.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.44. The third major resistance level sits at $9.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.29.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Key Stats

There are currently 37,636K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 304.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -54,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -20,980 K.