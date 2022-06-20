A look at FutureFuel Corp.’s (FF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.32, soaring 0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.379 and dropped to $7.19 before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Within the past 52 weeks, FF’s price has moved between $6.15 and $10.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 4.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -43.60%. With a float of $26.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 470 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of +7.24, and the pretax margin is +4.96.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FutureFuel Corp. is 40.84%, while institutional ownership is 48.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 29, was worth 35,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.15, taking the stock ownership to the 93,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.95, making the entire transaction worth $79,500. This insider now owns 88,650 shares in total.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.17 while generating a return on equity of 7.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) Trading Performance Indicators

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52

Technical Analysis of FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.23 million, its volume of 0.3 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, FutureFuel Corp.’s (FF) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.37 in the near term. At $7.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.99.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 315.52 million based on 43,763K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 321,390 K and income totals 26,260 K. The company made 42,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.