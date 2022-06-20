Search
A look at SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 17, 2022, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) opened at $0.3182, higher 0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3298 and dropped to $0.3003 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for SPCB have ranged from $0.28 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.50% at the time writing. With a float of $21.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.20 million.

The firm has a total of 114 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.57, operating margin of -43.74, and the pretax margin is -82.60.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SuperCom Ltd. is 16.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -82.64 while generating a return on equity of -217.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SuperCom Ltd., SPCB], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) raw stochastic average was set at 5.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3834, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6315. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3264. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3428. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3559. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2969, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2838. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2674.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Key Stats

There are currently 35,771K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,270 K according to its annual income of -10,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,050 K and its income totaled -2,350 K.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) with a beta value of 0.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $57.13, soaring 0.02% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Now that Inter Parfums Inc.'s volume has hit 0.19 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
June 17, 2022, Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) trading session started at the price of $65.39, that was 2.47% jump from the session before....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of LCI Industries (LCII) volume hitting the figure of 0.25 million.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) stock priced at $104.08, up 1.64% from the previous day...
Read more

