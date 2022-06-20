Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) kicked off at the price of $4.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 17, 2022, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) trading session started at the price of $4.08, that was 1.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $4.08 before settling in for the closing price of $4.10. A 52-week range for APT has been $3.76 – $12.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 8.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -74.00%. With a float of $11.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 121 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.67, operating margin of +11.55, and the pretax margin is +11.55.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 25.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 39,621. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,800 shares at a rate of $4.50, taking the stock ownership to the 28,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $5.24, making the entire transaction worth $52,400. This insider now owns 6,013 shares in total.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.33) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.84 while generating a return on equity of 11.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 21.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34

Technical Analysis of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.19 million, its volume of 0.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s (APT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.23 in the near term. At $4.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.99.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) Key Stats

There are 12,969K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 53.21 million. As of now, sales total 68,640 K while income totals 6,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,660 K while its last quarter net income were 1,520 K.