American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) last year’s performance of -49.08% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $42.55, down -2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.0899 and dropped to $41.00 before settling in for the closing price of $42.62. Over the past 52 weeks, AMWD has traded in a range of $42.41-$85.80.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.90%. With a float of $16.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.57 million.

The firm has a total of 10000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of American Woodmark Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 5,269. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $52.69, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director bought 1,005 for $49.64, making the entire transaction worth $49,887. This insider now owns 2,882 shares in total.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.87) by -$0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Woodmark Corporation’s (AMWD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Woodmark Corporation, AMWD], we can find that recorded value of 0.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.60.

During the past 100 days, American Woodmark Corporation’s (AMWD) raw stochastic average was set at 3.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.03. The third major resistance level sits at $44.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.70.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 706.07 million has total of 16,571K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,857 M in contrast with the sum of -29,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 501,710 K and last quarter income was 14,520 K.