Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.01%

Company News

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) stock priced at $0.65, down -1.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.63 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. ASM’s price has ranged from $0.57 to $1.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 450.00%. With a float of $69.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.80, operating margin of -15.44, and the pretax margin is -14.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is 18.00%, while institutional ownership is 3.32%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.35 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 450.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

The latest stats from [Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., ASM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.26 million was inferior to 0.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7351, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8384. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6604. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6819. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6996. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6212, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6035. The third support level lies at $0.5820 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 84.19 million, the company has a total of 116,291K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,230 K while annual income is -2,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,050 K while its latest quarter income was 650 K.

