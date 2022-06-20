Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) 20 Days SMA touches -1.79%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ: BLFY) stock priced at $11.50, up 1.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.83 and dropped to $11.50 before settling in for the closing price of $11.47. BLFY’s price has ranged from $11.08 to $15.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -170.30%. With a float of $25.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 175 employees.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Foundry Bancorp is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 11,370. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $11.37, taking the stock ownership to the 24,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director bought 2,125 for $11.54, making the entire transaction worth $24,522. This insider now owns 2,125 shares in total.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -62.12 while generating a return on equity of -11.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -170.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ: BLFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Foundry Bancorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)

Looking closely at Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ: BLFY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 65311.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Blue Foundry Bancorp’s (BLFY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.72. However, in the short run, Blue Foundry Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.80. Second resistance stands at $11.98. The third major resistance level sits at $12.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.14.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ: BLFY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 327.22 million, the company has a total of 28,522K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 58,530 K while annual income is -36,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,520 K while its latest quarter income was 550 K.