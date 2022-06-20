Can Clearfield Inc.’s (CLFD) drop of -10.58% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 17, 2022, Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) opened at $53.23, higher 4.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.87 and dropped to $53.23 before settling in for the closing price of $52.88. Price fluctuations for CLFD have ranged from $32.53 to $86.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 13.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 175.90% at the time writing. With a float of $11.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.46, operating margin of +17.93, and the pretax margin is +18.28.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clearfield Inc. is 15.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 15,409. In this transaction Director of this company bought 267 shares at a rate of $57.71, taking the stock ownership to the 820 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Chairman of the Board bought 2,000 for $61.84, making the entire transaction worth $123,680. This insider now owns 1,251,289 shares in total.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +14.44 while generating a return on equity of 21.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.50.

During the past 100 days, Clearfield Inc.’s (CLFD) raw stochastic average was set at 28.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.18 in the near term. At $57.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.07. The third support level lies at $50.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) Key Stats

There are currently 13,772K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 728.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140,760 K according to its annual income of 20,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 53,500 K and its income totaled 9,240 K.