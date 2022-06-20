Can TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) drop of -61.64% in a week be considered a lucky break?

June 17, 2022, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) trading session started at the price of $2.15, that was -1.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $2.07 before settling in for the closing price of $2.15. A 52-week range for PETZ has been $2.07 – $188.00.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -46.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -442.10%. With a float of $47.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.95 million.

In an organization with 220 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.88, operating margin of -370.11, and the pretax margin is -615.08.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TDH Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TDH Holdings Inc. is 29.34%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -560.52 while generating a return on equity of -101.22.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 319.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.88. However, in the short run, TDH Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.24. Second resistance stands at $2.35. The third major resistance level sits at $2.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. The third support level lies at $1.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Key Stats

There are 2,747K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.61 million. As of now, sales total 1,090 K while income totals -6,120 K.