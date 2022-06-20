CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 190,782 K

On June 17, 2022, CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) opened at $15.81, higher 0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.935 and dropped to $15.20 before settling in for the closing price of $15.53. Price fluctuations for CIR have ranged from $14.95 to $36.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 3.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -504.70% at the time writing. With a float of $19.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3138 workers is very important to gauge.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CIRCOR International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 64,920. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $32.46, taking the stock ownership to the 24,293 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $31.90, making the entire transaction worth $15,950. This insider now owns 5,970 shares in total.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -504.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to -8.79% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR)

The latest stats from [CIRCOR International Inc., CIR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.18 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, CIRCOR International Inc.’s (CIR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.33. The third major resistance level sits at $16.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.53.

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) Key Stats

There are currently 20,258K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 314.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 773,270 K according to its annual income of -185,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 190,782 K and its income totaled 1,147 K.