Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is expecting 6.81% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

June 17, 2022, Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) trading session started at the price of $31.83, that was 3.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.00 and dropped to $31.46 before settling in for the closing price of $31.44. A 52-week range for CLW has been $25.07 – $44.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 0.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -140.00%. With a float of $16.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3000 employees.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clearwater Paper Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Clearwater Paper Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 126,794. In this transaction SVP, HR of this company sold 4,589 shares at a rate of $27.63, taking the stock ownership to the 42,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Sr. Vice President sold 2,295 for $27.62, making the entire transaction worth $63,388. This insider now owns 78,557 shares in total.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.87) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -140.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -20.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)

Looking closely at Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s (CLW) raw stochastic average was set at 66.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.36. However, in the short run, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.17. Second resistance stands at $33.85. The third major resistance level sits at $34.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.09.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) Key Stats

There are 16,887K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 531.05 million. As of now, sales total 1,773 M while income totals -28,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 488,200 K while its last quarter net income were 16,600 K.