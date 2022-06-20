Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.54 million

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) stock priced at $57.09, up 1.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.41 and dropped to $56.60 before settling in for the closing price of $56.00. CCOI’s price has ranged from $55.16 to $80.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 668.40%. With a float of $42.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.58 million.

The firm has a total of 1001 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.49, operating margin of +18.96, and the pretax margin is +12.11.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is 11.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 142,083. In this transaction VP of IP Engineering of this company sold 2,400 shares at a rate of $59.20, taking the stock ownership to the 33,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s VP, CFO Treasurer sold 4,850 for $60.49, making the entire transaction worth $293,376. This insider now owns 58,400 shares in total.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 668.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CCOI], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CCOI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.13. The third major resistance level sits at $59.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.42.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.68 billion, the company has a total of 47,935K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 589,800 K while annual income is 48,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 149,180 K while its latest quarter income was 1,140 K.