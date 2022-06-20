Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) average volume reaches $506.02K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX: DPSI) stock priced at $6.00, down -19.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.00 and dropped to $4.92 before settling in for the closing price of $6.11. DPSI’s price has ranged from $3.10 to $14.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -54.80%. With a float of $5.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.21, operating margin of +0.60, and the pretax margin is +2.32.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Decisionpoint Systems Inc. is 19.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 38,927. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,940 shares at a rate of $9.88, taking the stock ownership to the 19,153 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director sold 37,259 for $10.07, making the entire transaction worth $375,198. This insider now owns 719,528 shares in total.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.14 while generating a return on equity of 10.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX: DPSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI)

Looking closely at Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX: DPSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s (DPSI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 184.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 216.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.16. However, in the short run, Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.64. Second resistance stands at $6.36. The third major resistance level sits at $6.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX: DPSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.08 million, the company has a total of 7,221K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 65,940 K while annual income is 1,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,720 K while its latest quarter income was 850 K.