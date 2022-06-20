Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) plunged -9.87 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 17, 2022, Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) opened at $2.38, lower -9.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.09 before settling in for the closing price of $2.33. Price fluctuations for ESOA have ranged from $1.32 to $4.68 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -4.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 321.00% at the time writing. With a float of $7.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.25 million.

In an organization with 703 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -0.73, and the pretax margin is +7.40.

Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Services of America Corporation is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 17,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $2.34, taking the stock ownership to the 15,030 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 60,987 for $2.33, making the entire transaction worth $142,100. This insider now owns 1,636,936 shares in total.

Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.43 while generating a return on equity of 30.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 321.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68

Technical Analysis of Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Energy Services of America Corporation’s (ESOA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.45.

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) Key Stats

Presently, the company’s annual sales total 122,466 K according to its annual income of 9,097 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,393 K and its income totaled -586 K.