Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) with a beta value of 0.72 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) stock priced at $2.32, down -5.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.39 and dropped to $2.19 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. ENZ’s price has ranged from $2.09 to $4.15 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.30%. With a float of $37.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 451 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.51, operating margin of +4.60, and the pretax margin is +6.69.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Enzo Biochem Inc. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 165,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 4,062,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $2.21, making the entire transaction worth $110,500. This insider now owns 3,987,163 shares in total.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.69 while generating a return on equity of 12.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Enzo Biochem Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ)

Looking closely at Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ), its last 5-days average volume was 87160.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 78754.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Enzo Biochem Inc.’s (ENZ) raw stochastic average was set at 7.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.13. However, in the short run, Enzo Biochem Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.32. Second resistance stands at $2.46. The third major resistance level sits at $2.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.92.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 113.00 million, the company has a total of 48,720K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,730 K while annual income is 7,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 26,220 K while its latest quarter income was -4,850 K.