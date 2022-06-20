Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

June 17, 2022, Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS) trading session started at the price of $10.20, that was 0.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.3336 and dropped to $10.00 before settling in for the closing price of $10.03. A 52-week range for HHS has been $5.15 – $10.95.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -13.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 617.00%. With a float of $5.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1937 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.37, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +8.36.

Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harte Hanks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Harte Hanks Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 223,446. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 34,100 shares at a rate of $6.55, taking the stock ownership to the 342,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $6.56, making the entire transaction worth $98,400. This insider now owns 81,516 shares in total.

Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +6.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 617.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS)

The latest stats from [Harte Hanks Inc., HHS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 61480.0 was superior to 24591.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Harte Hanks Inc.’s (HHS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.48. The third major resistance level sits at $10.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.63.

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS) Key Stats

There are 7,020K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 70.37 million. As of now, sales total 194,600 K while income totals 14,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 49,060 K while its last quarter net income were 3,350 K.