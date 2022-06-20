Investors must take note of AFC Gamma Inc.’s (AFCG) performance last week, which was -7.29%.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $15.75, down 0.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.09 and dropped to $15.53 before settling in for the closing price of $15.90. Over the past 52 weeks, AFCG has traded in a range of $14.90-$25.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 585.50%. With a float of $15.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.32 million.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of AFC Gamma Inc. is 17.10%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 396,193. In this transaction Managing Director of this company bought 23,900 shares at a rate of $16.58, taking the stock ownership to the 39,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,000 for $16.88, making the entire transaction worth $16,880. This insider now owns 3,000 shares in total.

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AFC Gamma Inc.’s (AFCG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG)

The latest stats from [AFC Gamma Inc., AFCG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.24 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, AFC Gamma Inc.’s (AFCG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.40. The third major resistance level sits at $16.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.28. The third support level lies at $15.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 313.87 million has total of 19,743K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,010 K in contrast with the sum of 21,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,940 K and last quarter income was 10,160 K.