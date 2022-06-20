Investors must take note of Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) performance last week, which was -14.86%.

June 17, 2022, Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) trading session started at the price of $0.57, that was -1.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.57 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. A 52-week range for CYBN has been $0.39 – $3.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $115.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.15, operating margin of -3592.01, and the pretax margin is -3729.17.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cybin Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cybin Inc. is 22.17%, while institutional ownership is 11.88%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -3729.17 while generating a return on equity of -74.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Cybin Inc. (CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cybin Inc.’s (CYBN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6317, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2381. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5827 in the near term. At $0.5950, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6013. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5641, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5578. The third support level lies at $0.5455 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Key Stats

There are 165,521K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 120.19 million. As of now, sales total 650 K while income totals -24,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -17,210 K.