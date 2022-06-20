Investors must take note of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc.’s (ESQ) performance last week, which was -2.63%.

On June 17, 2022, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) opened at $33.65, higher 3.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.70 and dropped to $33.45 before settling in for the closing price of $33.36. Price fluctuations for ESQ have ranged from $22.95 to $39.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 22.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.60% at the time writing. With a float of $6.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 110 employees.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.22 while generating a return on equity of 13.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) saw its 5-day average volume 60960.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 24301.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc.’s (ESQ) raw stochastic average was set at 36.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.60 in the near term. At $36.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.28. The third support level lies at $31.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) Key Stats

There are currently 8,076K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 269.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 65,560 K according to its annual income of 17,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,530 K and its income totaled 5,340 K.