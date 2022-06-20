Investors must take note of Integer Holdings Corporation’s (ITGR) performance last week, which was -9.54%.

On June 17, 2022, Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) opened at $67.41, higher 1.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.955 and dropped to $67.41 before settling in for the closing price of $66.92. Price fluctuations for ITGR have ranged from $66.36 to $101.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.90% at the time writing. With a float of $32.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.19, operating margin of +11.64, and the pretax margin is +8.27.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 253,938. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,125 shares at a rate of $81.26, taking the stock ownership to the 8,228 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director sold 1,200 for $85.38, making the entire transaction worth $102,460. This insider now owns 11,353 shares in total.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.61 while generating a return on equity of 7.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.46.

During the past 100 days, Integer Holdings Corporation’s (ITGR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.66 in the near term. At $69.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.49. The third support level lies at $65.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Key Stats

There are currently 33,103K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,221 M according to its annual income of 96,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 310,910 K and its income totaled 11,370 K.