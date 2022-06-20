Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) to new highs

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 79,033. In this transaction of this company bought 5,290 shares at a rate of $14.94, taking the stock ownership to the 3,513,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s bought 21,090 for $14.80, making the entire transaction worth $312,132. This insider now owns 3,508,561 shares in total.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 350.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) Trading Performance Indicators

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62

Technical Analysis of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT)

Looking closely at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust’s (NXDT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.66.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 256,511 K and income totals 250,010 K.