Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SHG) stock priced at $30.81, down -0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.90 and dropped to $30.45 before settling in for the closing price of $30.82. SHG’s price has ranged from $29.00 to $37.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.80%. With a float of $424.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.05 million.

The firm has a total of 21405 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.40% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.97

Technical Analysis of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd., SHG], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s (SHG) raw stochastic average was set at 27.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.15. The third major resistance level sits at $31.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.05.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SHG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.28 billion, the company has a total of 512,934K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,972 M while annual income is 3,617 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,473 M while its latest quarter income was 1,120 M.