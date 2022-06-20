Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is -10.52% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) stock priced at $119.79, up 0.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.22 and dropped to $119.14 before settling in for the closing price of $118.47. LNN’s price has ranged from $116.77 to $179.26 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.30%. With a float of $10.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

In an organization with 1235 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.46, operating margin of +9.53, and the pretax margin is +8.88.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Lindsay Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 283,989. In this transaction President – Infrastructure of this company sold 1,945 shares at a rate of $146.01, taking the stock ownership to the 4,520 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director sold 800 for $162.82, making the entire transaction worth $130,256. This insider now owns 2,342 shares in total.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.50 while generating a return on equity of 13.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.90% during the next five years compared to 16.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lindsay Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lindsay Corporation (LNN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 69780.0. That was better than the volume of 61542.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.20.

During the past 100 days, Lindsay Corporation’s (LNN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.35. However, in the short run, Lindsay Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $121.32. Second resistance stands at $123.31. The third major resistance level sits at $124.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.15. The third support level lies at $115.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.30 billion, the company has a total of 10,978K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 567,650 K while annual income is 42,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 200,140 K while its latest quarter income was 14,570 K.