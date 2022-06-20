Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) posted a -2.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 17, 2022, Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) trading session started at the price of $37.54, that was 1.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.23 and dropped to $37.02 before settling in for the closing price of $37.16. A 52-week range for CASH has been $36.02 – $65.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 28.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.10%. With a float of $28.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1121 employees.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meta Financial Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Meta Financial Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 93,125. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $37.25, taking the stock ownership to the 46,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $41.48, making the entire transaction worth $41,480. This insider now owns 12,850 shares in total.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.97) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +24.97 while generating a return on equity of 16.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

Looking closely at Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Meta Financial Group Inc.’s (CASH) raw stochastic average was set at 6.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.46. However, in the short run, Meta Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.25. Second resistance stands at $38.84. The third major resistance level sits at $39.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.83.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) Key Stats

There are 29,365K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.09 billion. As of now, sales total 556,760 K while income totals 141,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 194,940 K while its last quarter net income were 49,250 K.