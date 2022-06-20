National Research Corporation (NRC) average volume reaches $39.98K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 17, 2022, National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC) trading session started at the price of $35.69, that was 2.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.64 and dropped to $35.69 before settling in for the closing price of $35.54. A 52-week range for NRC has been $30.93 – $55.67.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.90%. With a float of $14.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.25 million.

The firm has a total of 511 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.31, operating margin of +34.08, and the pretax margin is +32.86.

National Research Corporation (NRC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward National Research Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of National Research Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 46.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 8,869,608. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 246,378 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,761,639 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 100 for $39.87, making the entire transaction worth $3,987. This insider now owns 5,931,972 shares in total.

National Research Corporation (NRC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +25.31 while generating a return on equity of 50.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.00% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what National Research Corporation (NRC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44

Technical Analysis of National Research Corporation (NRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [National Research Corporation, NRC], we can find that recorded value of 57460.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 46186.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, National Research Corporation’s (NRC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.19. The third major resistance level sits at $37.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.89.

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC) Key Stats

There are 25,194K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 895.56 million. As of now, sales total 147,950 K while income totals 37,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 38,440 K while its last quarter net income were 8,540 K.