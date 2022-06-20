No matter how cynical the overall market is BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) performance over the last week is recorded -17.08%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.04, soaring 3.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.96 and dropped to $60.88 before settling in for the closing price of $61.94. Within the past 52 weeks, BXC’s price has moved between $35.00 and $100.01.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 250.80%. With a float of $9.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2078 employees.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 214,567. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,264 shares at a rate of $50.32, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,055 for $53.02, making the entire transaction worth $161,970. This insider now owns 4,264 shares in total.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $8.73) by $4.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 250.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 76.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) Trading Performance Indicators

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 36.65, a number that is poised to hit 6.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.89.

During the past 100 days, BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s (BXC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.66 in the near term. At $67.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.50.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 598.12 million based on 9,658K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,277 M and income totals 296,130 K. The company made 1,302 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 133,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.