No matter how cynical the overall market is Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) performance over the last week is recorded -7.34%

June 17, 2022, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) trading session started at the price of $29.72, that was 1.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.32 and dropped to $29.58 before settling in for the closing price of $29.49. A 52-week range for CPSI has been $26.11 – $37.62.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 1.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.90%. With a float of $14.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.29, operating margin of +9.12, and the pretax margin is +8.22.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Computer Programs and Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 31,290. In this transaction COO and President (TruBridge) of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $31.29, taking the stock ownership to the 52,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 400 for $31.52, making the entire transaction worth $12,608. This insider now owns 49,600 shares in total.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.66) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +6.42 while generating a return on equity of 8.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.96% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI)

The latest stats from [Computer Programs and Systems Inc., CPSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.12 million was superior to 91858.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s (CPSI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.69. The third major resistance level sits at $31.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.83.

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) Key Stats

There are 14,764K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 435.33 million. As of now, sales total 280,630 K while income totals 18,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 77,870 K while its last quarter net income were 7,950 K.