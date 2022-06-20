No matter how cynical the overall market is Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.47%

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock priced at $16.79, up 1.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.06 and dropped to $16.79 before settling in for the closing price of $16.72. HBNC’s price has ranged from $15.66 to $23.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 13.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.60%. With a float of $42.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.55 million.

In an organization with 843 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 238,586. In this transaction President of this company sold 11,782 shares at a rate of $20.25, taking the stock ownership to the 149,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 14, when Company’s President sold 10,000 for $23.06, making the entire transaction worth $230,647. This insider now owns 149,170 shares in total.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +33.73 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s (HBNC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.28. However, in the short run, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.10. Second resistance stands at $17.22. The third major resistance level sits at $17.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.56.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 728.53 million, the company has a total of 43,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 257,950 K while annual income is 87,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,240 K while its latest quarter income was 23,560 K.