No matter how cynical the overall market is, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) performance over the last week is recorded -7.91%

Company News

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 45,714. In this transaction Portfolio Manager of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.14, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Portfolio Manager bought 5,000 for $9.25, making the entire transaction worth $46,238. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE: NHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s (NHS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20

Technical Analysis of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc., NHS], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 92286.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s (NHS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.44.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE: NHS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 116.12 million has total of 14,661K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,506 K in contrast with the sum of 26,799 K annual income.

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
Kirkland's Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.41, soaring 8.31% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
June 17, 2022, Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS) trading session started at the price of $10.20, that was 0.80% jump from the session before....
Read more

-47.49% percent quarterly performance for Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
On June 17, 2022, Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) opened at $4.89, higher 3.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

