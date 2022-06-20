Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.82%

Analyst Insights

On June 17, 2022, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) opened at $44.12, higher 1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.13 and dropped to $43.865 before settling in for the closing price of $43.35. Price fluctuations for NUS have ranged from $39.40 to $58.97 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.00% at the time writing. With a float of $49.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.99 million.

In an organization with 4600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 17,775. In this transaction Exec. Chairman of the Board of this company sold 395 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 27,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board sold 51,300 for $43.83, making the entire transaction worth $2,248,555. This insider now owns 27,200 shares in total.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.81% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s (NUS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.45. However, in the short run, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.88. Second resistance stands at $45.64. The third major resistance level sits at $46.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Key Stats

There are currently 50,208K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,696 M according to its annual income of 147,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 604,900 K and its income totaled 38,720 K.

