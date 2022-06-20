No matter how cynical the overall market is, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) performance over the last week is recorded -19.49%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.07, plunging -1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.08 and dropped to $7.62 before settling in for the closing price of $8.02. Within the past 52 weeks, PPIH’s price has moved between $6.28 and $15.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 176.60%. With a float of $7.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 424 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.48, operating margin of +5.80, and the pretax margin is +6.01.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 24.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 25,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $8.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,709 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 1,787 for $8.30, making the entire transaction worth $14,832. This insider now owns 15,595 shares in total.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 176.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) Trading Performance Indicators

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH)

Looking closely at Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH), its last 5-days average volume was 50200.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 18119.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.’s (PPIH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.35. However, in the short run, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.13. Second resistance stands at $8.34. The third major resistance level sits at $8.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.21.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 65.42 million based on 8,158K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 138,550 K and income totals 6,060 K. The company made 31,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -890 K in sales during its previous quarter.