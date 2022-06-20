No matter how cynical the overall market is, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) performance over the last week is recorded -7.32%

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) stock priced at $1.83, up 3.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. RCAT’s price has ranged from $1.46 to $7.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 277.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -379.60%. With a float of $31.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.59 million.

The firm has a total of 4 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.40, operating margin of -97.54, and the pretax margin is -264.75.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Red Cat Holdings Inc. is 29.30%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 8,965. In this transaction Chairman of the Board, CEO of this company bought 4,500 shares at a rate of $1.99, taking the stock ownership to the 12,687,468 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Chairman of the Board, CEO bought 1,000 for $1.99, making the entire transaction worth $1,990. This insider now owns 12,682,968 shares in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -264.75 while generating a return on equity of -389.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -379.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Red Cat Holdings Inc., RCAT], we can find that recorded value of 0.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s (RCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 30.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9586, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2054. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.7833.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 98.80 million, the company has a total of 53,672K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,000 K while annual income is -13,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,860 K while its latest quarter income was -2,560 K.