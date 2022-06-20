No matter how cynical the overall market is Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) performance over the last week is recorded -1.82%

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $21.64, up 2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.46 and dropped to $21.56 before settling in for the closing price of $21.57. Over the past 52 weeks, RDVT has traded in a range of $19.60-$42.47.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 57.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 108.50%. With a float of $8.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 139 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.31, operating margin of -2.99, and the pretax margin is +1.94.

Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Red Violet Inc. is 18.80%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 39,083. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,157 shares at a rate of $33.78, taking the stock ownership to the 73,466 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Director sold 8,839 for $35.48, making the entire transaction worth $313,641. This insider now owns 74,623 shares in total.

Red Violet Inc. (RDVT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +1.49 while generating a return on equity of 1.16.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Red Violet Inc.’s (RDVT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Red Violet Inc. (RDVT)

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) saw its 5-day average volume 91720.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 45682.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Red Violet Inc.’s (RDVT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.21 in the near term. At $24.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.41.

Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 291.67 million has total of 13,523K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 44,020 K in contrast with the sum of 660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,730 K and last quarter income was 110 K.