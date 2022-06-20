Now that Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s volume has hit 0.67 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 17, 2022, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) trading session started at the price of $3.32, that was 8.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.72 and dropped to $3.32 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. A 52-week range for RBOT has been $3.05 – $15.79.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -170.80%. With a float of $59.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 165 employees.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vicarious Surgical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vicarious Surgical Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 14,662. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 4,551 shares at a rate of $3.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,049,408 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $4.56, making the entire transaction worth $91,290. This insider now owns 1,258,113 shares in total.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -170.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.77 in the near term. At $3.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.97.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Key Stats

There are 121,245K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 403.70 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -35,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 42,530 K.