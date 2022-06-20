Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) kicked off at the price of $5.32: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $5.29, up 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.37 and dropped to $5.2101 before settling in for the closing price of $5.30. Over the past 52 weeks, PANL has traded in a range of $3.42-$7.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 24.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 478.60%. With a float of $35.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 70 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.62, operating margin of +10.98, and the pretax margin is +10.24.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 236,095. In this transaction Affiliate of the Issuer of this company sold 45,009 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 3,275,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s Affiliate of the Issuer sold 49,729 for $5.32, making the entire transaction worth $264,310. This insider now owns 3,320,957 shares in total.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.36 while generating a return on equity of 31.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 478.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s (PANL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

Looking closely at Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s (PANL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. However, in the short run, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.39. Second resistance stands at $5.46. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.07.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 243.82 million has total of 46,006K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 718,100 K in contrast with the sum of 67,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 191,760 K and last quarter income was 20,170 K.