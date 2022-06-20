PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) is 2.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $4.12, up 7.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $3.9394 before settling in for the closing price of $4.03. Over the past 52 weeks, PCTI has traded in a range of $3.90-$7.13.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.50%. With a float of $15.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 304 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.86, operating margin of +1.30, and the pretax margin is +0.22.

PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of PCTEL Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 48,240. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 281,181 shares.

PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.17 while generating a return on equity of 0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PCTEL Inc.’s (PCTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PCTEL Inc. (PCTI)

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) saw its 5-day average volume 46560.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 37968.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, PCTEL Inc.’s (PCTI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.57 in the near term. At $4.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.71. The third support level lies at $3.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 74.82 million has total of 18,557K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 87,810 K in contrast with the sum of 150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,540 K and last quarter income was -1,560 K.