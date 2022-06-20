Search
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is expecting -44.87% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 17, 2022, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) opened at $3.26, higher 2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.425 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. Price fluctuations for PPSI have ranged from $2.77 to $14.43 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -28.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.50% at the time writing. With a float of $2.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.02, operating margin of -21.09, and the pretax margin is -11.92.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is 23.60%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 8,348. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $3.34, taking the stock ownership to the 1,890,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for $3.56, making the entire transaction worth $17,800. This insider now owns 37,000 shares in total.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$2.06) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -11.83 while generating a return on equity of -12.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -28.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

Looking closely at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s (PPSI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.39. However, in the short run, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.43. Second resistance stands at $3.54. The third major resistance level sits at $3.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.00.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Key Stats

There are currently 9,644K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,310 K according to its annual income of -2,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,040 K and its income totaled -790 K.

